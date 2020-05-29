Mikel Arteta promotes ‘pacey’ attacking prospect to Arsenal first-team training

After the news a couple of days ago from Football.London that prospect Matt Smith has joined in with Arsenal’s first-team training, the Mirror now report that starlet Trae Coyle has made the same step.

The Mirror report that the duo have been promoted to first-team training as the Gunners prepare for the Premier League to return on June 17, the north London outfit are set to face off against Manchester City.

We did our own little deep dive into Matt Smith a couple of days ago, Coyle on the other hand is primarily used as a right-winger, but Arsenal brand the ace a ‘pacey forward who’s capable of playing anywhere in the front three’.

19-year-old Coyle signed a new professional contract with the Gunners last summer, the ace joined the north London outfit as an 8-year-old.

Coyle has scored two goals and chipped in with three assists from 15 outings for Arsenal’s Under-23s in Premier League 2 this season.

The ace has been capped at Under-16s and 17s level for England and he seems like one of the latest attackers to be making waves in the club’s youth ranks.

Wide man Bukayo Saka, winger Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are all playing considerable roles in the first-team right now for the Gunners.

It seems clear that Mikel Arteta is set to carry on the club’s long-running philosophy of giving their most talented youth prospects a chance at senior level.

Smith and Coyle will be working to try and get themselves into a matchday squad when the remainder of the season kicks off, perhaps the duo could even make their debuts.