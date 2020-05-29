Photo – Arsenal’s new ‘blood-spattered’ away kit is leaked online

As football clubs appear to go to ever greater lengths to come up with something original for their new kit designs, Arsenal have surely topped the lot by introducing an away shirt that looks like it’s been spattered with blood.

The website FootyHeadlines, who have a track record of leaking new kits from teams across Europe, have confirmed that the design, which is believed to apparently resemble the marble halls at Highbury, will be the change shirt for the 2020/21 campaign.

The club crest will be in black and white, with the Visit Rwanda badge, Adidas badge and Adidas three stripes all in black. ‘Emirates – Fly Better’ is how the sponsor logo will read.

What do you think?