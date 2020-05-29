Man City star Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly open to contract talks with the club, but there is a key issue that could yet scupper hopes of him committing his long-term future.

The 28-year-old has become one of the top players in Europe during his stint with the reigning Premier League champions, as he’s bagged 50 goals and 85 assists in 209 appearances.

He has been instrumental in their success in recent years, which included a domestic treble last season, albeit he has struggled with injuries in more recent times.

Nevertheless, he remains a highly-talented and pivotal figure in Man City’s plans moving forward, although doubt has been raised over his future at the Etihad after the club’s ban from the Champions League earlier this year.

As reported by the Sun, via Goal.com, it’s suggested that the Belgian international is ready to potentially extend his stay beyond 2023 which is when his current deal runs until, although it’s added that it hinges on whether or not Man City are successful in their appeal against their ban from UEFA.

The reports go on to add recent quotes from De Bruyne when speaking to the Belgian media which note that he’s waiting to see the outcome of the appeal and has suggested that even if the ban was reduced to just one year rather than two which is currently the case, then that could be enough to ease his concerns.

A player of his quality undoubtedly deserves to be playing on the biggest stages year in and year out and so a two-season absence from Europe’s premier competition would be a big blow, but time will tell if there is a major double boost coming Man City and Pep Guardiola’s way if they can successfully overturn their ban and subsequently agree to new terms with De Bruyne.

It’s added by Goal that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will begin listening to Man City’s appeal on June 8.

