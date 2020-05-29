According to Milan Live – who cite today’s edition of Italian newspaper Tuttosport, out of form Real Madrid star Luka Jovic is the Serie A outfit’s top attacking target for the next transfer window.

Tuttosport claim that the Rossoneri have already formulated a plan to bring the Serbian striker to the San Siro, with the report adding that the deal would be a two-year loan with the obligation to buy.

It’s added that a deal structured in this manner would be ideal for all parties: Jovic would have the chance to become a starter once more after a dismal spell with Los Blancos, Madrid would have the guarantee that the ace leaves permanently and Milan’s hierarchy would have the ability to spread the cost of the transfer better due to the ace being on loan initially for two years.

Tuttosport add that Madrid’s stance on the ace is now key, Zinedine Zidane’s can either cut their losses with the ace or retain faith in the 22-year-old with the hope he can perform in the future.

More Stories / Latest News Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could ‘hardly walk’ whilst battling Coronavirus Arsenal may have edge over Liverpool in race to sign centre-back for this reason Liverpool transfer news: Huge boost for £52m target, while Klopp holds direct talks with world-class ace

Finally, Tuttosport report that Milan are eyeing AZ Alkmaar starlet Myron Boadu as a potential alternative target, whilst the club could even move for a second striker in the summer depending on how Rafael Leao performs once Italian football resumes after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jovic has failed to make an impact since joining Los Blancos last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

The Serbian has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season, the striker has only started in 30% of these outings.

Regardless of Jovic’s woes, the sensational form he displayed for Eintracht Frankfurt last season will probably be enough for clubs to take a chance on the ace, despite his woes in the Spanish capital.