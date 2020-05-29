It’s often the case that you can pinpoint exactly what went wrong for a player after a certain transfer, but it seems that Alexis Sanchez suffered from a combination of factors when he went to Man United.

He was placed straight into a Jose Mourinho team who were dull to watch, he looked like his confidence was gone, it’s not clear if he was fully fit and it’s entirely possible that he was just past his peak.

Whatever happened, it’s clear that he doesn’t have a place at Man United next season, but it’s not like he’s been tearing it up at Inter Milan this campaign either.

READ MORE: These Man United fans back idea to offer Dortmund ace on loan in possible Jadon Sancho deal

He’s only struck once in the league and he’ll struggle to get back into the team thanks to the strong partnership that’s been formed between Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

You would think that Inter will get shot of him as soon as they can and United will need to find a solution, but this report suggests there might be some good news:

Ausilio – Inter sport director – to @SkySport: “Alexis Sanchez will stay until the end of the season. Then we’ll decide about his future with Manchester United. Now he’ll have the opportunity to show his skill. Ashley Young? He’ll stay here for sure”. ? #transfers #MUFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

That indicates that Inter are open to signing him permanently or at least taking him on loan for another season, which would be ideal for Man United.

With the current financial climate it’s hard to see any team that will be willing to take on his salary, so it’s very possible that he’ll be stuck at Old Trafford next season.