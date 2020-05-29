Emerson has reiterated his desire to remain with Real Betis until June 2021 despite interest from elsewhere, at which point he will then join Barcelona as agreed.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season as he has made 24 appearances for Betis and has contributed three goals and five assists having made the right-back spot his own.

With Sport noting that there are seemingly doubts over Nelson Semedo’s future at the Camp Nou, coupled with Calciomercato suggesting that Inter could be interested in Emerson, he has looked to end any speculation over his future by insisting that his intention is to see out his agreement with Betis before joining Barcelona in 2021.

“I always say the same thing, I want to end the season and then talk about my future, what do I do or not,” he told Radio Marca Sevilla, as quoted by Sport. “But I have a contract here, I am very happy, very happy and I want to continue here. Let’s wait to finish the season to speak with my representative, but in principle I stay here.

“I have another year signed, until June 2021 here with Betis. I am very happy here, with my family, with an incredible team, incredible fans, an incredible city, and for me I will continue here. I can go to Barcelona in June 2021, but until then I’ll stay here.”

It’s explained in that same report that Emerson joined Betis on loan from Barcelona for two seasons last year with the Spanish giants paying €12m to Atletico Mineiro while agreeing a contract with him which runs until 2024, and so he seemingly has every intention to respect that deal, to see out his loan stint and then look to make an impression on the Catalan giants to secure a long-term future with them.

The early signs are promising and it arguably makes sense to give him more time to settle in La Liga and develop his game at Betis over the next year or so to ensure that he’s ready when it comes to playing for the reigning champions.

As per the Daily Mail, it had been suggested that Barcelona might look to sign him a year early, but based on Emerson’s comments above, it doesn’t sound as though that’s something he’s thinking about as he wants to see out his spell with Betis.

That said, time will tell what Barcelona decide to do if Semedo leaves this summer, as that would leave a clear void to fill at right-back ahead of next season.

