European football should be back in full swing within the next 2-3 weeks, which means that the transfer window should follow a short while thereafter.

Jadon Sancho has been the subject of transfer speculation for the past few weeks, and now one of his current Borussia Dortmund team-mates, Thomas Delaney, has suggested that he needs to ‘strive for more,’ perhaps hinting that the England international seek a move away.

“Up until this point he’s been a talent performing very well, performing better than what he is expected to do but there was always going to be a next step and that’s going to be interesting,” Delaney said on ESPN and cited by the Daily Star.

“Next step in his career and his development. Only looking at his skills, he definitely has what it takes to become one of the five biggest players in the world. You see big talents go to waste and I would say that he’s already done enough to prove himself.

“He’s 19 and he’s got the most goal involvement in the league together with Timo Werner and [Robert] Lewandowski which is amazing but he should strive for more.”

It’s thought that any move for Sancho will cost interested clubs, such as Man United, in excess of £100m to secure his services, and in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, that might well be beyond the Red Devils.

The German club don’t appear to be in a position where they feel compelled to sell the player either, however, should he espouse the view that he does want to move on, and perhaps back home to England, then a more sensible transfer fee needs to be agreed.

To his credit, Sancho himself hasn’t yet made any waves in terms in angling for a move, and that might well be in his favour should Dortmund open the bidding.