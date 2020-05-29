These Man United fans back idea to offer Dortmund ace on loan in possible Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United fan and sports writer @JoshGI97 has raised an interesting option for the Red Devils to consider in order to improve their chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

According to ESPN, Sancho is seen as a prime target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but Dortmund don’t appear likely to budge from their massive €120m valuation of the star, despite the financial impact on football due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Josh’s idea comes after Mundo Deportivo reported that the Red Devils were willing to offer the Bundesliga outfit out of favour star Alexis Sanchez as part of their bid for Sancho.

Josh has now suggested that the Manchester outfit should send highly-rated goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan to Dortmund next season as part of their swoop for the tricky attacker.

Current Dortmund stopper Roman Burki’s unconvincing form hints that Lucien Favre’s side need a new man in between the stick.

This deal would make even more sense considering that the The Sun reported earlier that Chelsea were considering a £15m move for Burki as they eye a replacement for out of favour Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Take a look at Josh’s interesting idea below:

? Roman Bürki is so suspect for Dortmund [joint most goals conceded in top six + worst save % this season]. Throw Dean Henderson on loan in the Jadon Sancho deal. #mufc pic.twitter.com/QVNmaRFqq8 — JoshGI ?? (@JoshGI97) May 26, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid to receive two-year loan plus obligation to buy proposal for star Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could ‘hardly walk’ whilst battling Coronavirus Arsenal may have edge over Liverpool in race to sign centre-back for this reason

Here’s how some Manchester United supporters reacted to the potential proposal:

Whoa totally back this deal! Well said, Josh! ? — Aayu Raathod (@aayurathod_10) May 26, 2020

True… This is quite a win win there… But there has to be acceptance from two sides… — Football-Dictionary_Says_Missing (@AmeyPanse) May 27, 2020

I like this idea if he’s not going to be first choice?#MUFC https://t.co/DY675XcfTo — Andrew St Hill (@xraycat_st_hill) May 26, 2020

This is a good idea https://t.co/zbFxiwP3HR — Alpha ? (@daveek10) May 26, 2020

You….you may be onto something here ?? https://t.co/KLdnRFFVHQ — Shawdini is KING? (@EliteShawSZN) May 27, 2020

If the possibility of Burki leaving in the next window is accurate, a deal that would give Dortmund Henderson on loan for a season could be ideal.

The 23-year-old has been sensational during his two loan spells with Sheffield United, but a regular role at United will be difficult to come by due to David de Gea’s long-standing status as No.1.

Displacing De Gea at this moment in time seems an even more unlikely factor given that the Red Devils handed the Spaniard a bumper new contract in September.

Twitter user Interpid also raised a couple of good points why Dortmund would be great for Henderson:

The work culture for football in Germany would help him a lot, plus he would get experience playing for a big club with high expectations, something he will not get at Sheffield. — Interpid (@Critvert) May 27, 2020

Him being in the thick of it all the time will probably be different when he comes to United. De Gea having not much to do these past games are what he must get a feeling of and being able to jump into the situation when needed while being patient and direct the defence better — Interpid (@Critvert) May 27, 2020

Henderson has impressed during his two-year stay with Sheffield United but David de Gea remains the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford and signed a new long-term contract back in September.

Henderson was called up to the senior England squad for the first time back in October, many would argue that the ace was in line to win his first cap for the Three Lions in March were it not for the Coronavirus pandemic halting football.

If United were still able to stump up a large fee – but not quite the €120m Dortmund want, as well as offering Henderson, this seems like a package that would suit all parties involved.