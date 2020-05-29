Often it starts to become clear that a player is destined for great things, so football fans around the world should probably start learning how to spell Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Daily Mail linked him with a move to Liverpool recently, with the relationship between the Anfield side and RB Salzburg being mentioned as a big boost in their hopes of signing him too.

The Hungarian midfielder looks classy and has shown the ability to pick a pass, but he also demonstrated tonight that he can score a cracking free kick too:

Rumored #ACMilan target Dominik #Szoboszlai struck this wonderfully taken free kick for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/r3mQibNpnW — The Milan Brothers (@ACMilanBros) May 29, 2020

When a free kick goes in from that angle you will always question how much he meant it, but the more you watch the replay you can see that it’s a shot.

Firstly it’s hit so hard that no player in their right mind is getting their head on it, but it’s also not angled in a way that looks like a cross either.

It’s easy to blame the keeper, but it’s just so powerful and accurate that there was nothing he could do.