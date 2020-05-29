Video: Man United and Liverpool target Kai Havertz conjures up a great finish under significant pressure

Sometimes with a goal you can just tell that nobody expected the player to score – everything seems to stop for a few seconds as the players try to figure out what happened.

That happened tonight for Bayer Leverkusen as Kai Havertz continued his fine form to score the only goal of the game against Freiberg.

It looks like the defender and the keeper have boxed him out, but somehow he manages to slip it past them both and into the net:

How?! Kai Havertz breaks the deadlock from out of nowhere… Some player ? pic.twitter.com/aciLun3gOl — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2020

A report after the game from The Evening Standard linked him with Liverpool and Man United yet again, so it will be interesting to see if he moves on this summer.

The most pressing thing from the report comes with the news that he was forced off through injury, so let’s hope it’s just a minor one.