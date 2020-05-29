Video: Nemanja Matic hilariously trolls Man Utd teammate Bruno Fernandes during training

Man Utd stalwart Nemanja Matic couldn’t help but have a cheeky dig at teammate Bruno Fernandes during training this week as he dug into their past connections.

The United squad are gradually stepping up training in line with guidance from the authorities as the Premier League confirmed that the restart of the season will begin on June 17.

While still training in limited groups, Matic and Fernandes found themselves together going through a light session on the bikes this week, and as seen in the video below, the former couldn’t help but have a dig at his Portuguese teammate.

Matic used to play for Benfica who are in the hunt for their 38th league title this season, while Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes’ former club, are off the pace in fourth spot and have won just 18 titles.

17 points split the two sides in the current standings, and Matic was seemingly keen to remind Fernandes of that.

“There is always a distance between Benfica and Sporting,” he joked, as per the video below. while they adhered to social distancing measures.

Fernandes seemed to find the funny side of it, with the midfield pair hoping to ensure United pick up from where they left off prior to the coronavirus lockdown…