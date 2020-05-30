News that is surely being feared by every football club was brought into sharper focus this evening as the EFL confirmed that it had received news of 10 positive Covid-19 tests from eight Championship clubs.

According to the Daily Star, there are also seven more from clubs in League Two, all of which present a significant risk to football returning as expected in England.

It’s not clear at this stage which clubs are involved, but those players who have tested positive will need to isolate for 14 days with their team-mates almost certain to be concerned as to the impact on themselves, particularly if they’ve been in close contact during training sessions.

There is an evident need for football to return to English shores, especially in the lower professional divisions.

The lack of match day and broadcasting revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly hit those clubs the hardest and could even mean that some go out of business as a result.

However, whilst there is a risk to life, the safety of all must take priority, and if that means the season is delayed or cancelled, that has to be a decision that’s accepted by everyone.