Chelsea have always done a good job of stockpiling players and allowing them to develop before selling them for a profit, but that might need to change.

The changing loan rules and a potential financial hit from the coronavirus shutdown may impact their ability to carry so many professional players, so they will need to find a solution.

The most obvious one seems to be selling these players for a profit, but that will depend on other teams being able to afford them.

READ MORE: Chelsea star trying to convince former teammate to join Blues amid interest from rivals

One exit does look close, after Football.London confirmed that an agreement had been reached between Chelsea and Atalanta over Mario Pasalic.

It’s suggested that although he signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge last year, the Italian side have a purchase option of £13.5m that they will be taking up, so it appears he will be leaving permanently.

He never looked close to breaking through at Stamford Bridge but the report states they only paid £3m to sign him in 2014, so at least they’ve made a decent profit even if he never actually played.

It’s not been completed yet, but it looks like his association with Chelsea will be over this summer.