Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has his sights set on the Premier League which has English clubs on high alert, including Arsenal according to a report in the Sun via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bernardeschi has seen his first-team appearances significantly reduce under Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri and has scored just one goal in 24 appearances for the Turin club this season.

The 26-year-old Italian winger is now keen on a move to the Premier League, should he leave the ‘Old Lady’ this summer, with Arsenal among the clubs interested as well as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Emirates could prove to be the ideal destination for Bernardeschi with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his attack this summer.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star opens up on ‘love’ for this team and ‘dream’ to play for them in the future Man United transfer news: Winger keen on PL move, Red Devils might be able to offload flop and Pogba swap deal European giants could make loan-to-buy offer for €40m-rated Real Madrid ace

The Spaniard is keen on adding another winger to his squad to give the Gunners more of a goal threat from out wide and the Italian Bernardeschi would be an ideal signing for Arteta.

Juventus signed Bernardeschi for £35m in 2017 and it is believed that the Turin club won’t let the winger leave on the cheap, which could hamper Arsenal’s bid for the Italian.

However, with the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market, the Gunners could seal a deal for the Italian if both clubs reach an agreement this summer.