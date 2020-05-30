According to Goal, PSG starlet Adil Aouchiche is let to leave the Ligue 1 champions after undergoing a ‘preliminary medical’ with Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Goal claim that Arsenal held talks with the 17-year-old’s representatives but ultimately made no contract offer to the talent, with a move cited as not being possible at this time.

The biggest blow to the Gunners will be that the ace is set to be available on a free transfer after rejecting PSG’s offers of a professional contract.

The report adds that Saint-Etienne are now leading the race to sign the versatile talent, it’s claimed that the club’s official continued negotiations for Aouchiche yesterday.

Aouchiche, who primarily features in an attacking midfield role, made his debut for Thomas Tuchel’s side back in August.

Goal add that the youngster was phenomenal in last year’s Under-17s European Championships, as he finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer with seven.

Aouchiche has also made two first-team appearances in the Coupe de France, the youngster bagged his first professional goal in January.

The talent’s versatility could make him a fine option for Saint-Etienne, who have always been great at developing young players, Aouchiche has also been deployed this season as a centre-forward, central midfielder and on the left-wing.

The starlet has been capped at Under-16s, 17s and 18s level for France.