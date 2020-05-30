Barcelona rule out untransferable starlet being involved in swap deal with Euro rivals

Barcelona have reportedly made it clear to Juventus that Ansu Fati will not be included in any discussions over a possible player swap deal for Miralem Pjanic.

The 17-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough this year as he has contributed five goals and an assist in 24 appearances for the Catalan giants.

It appears as though he has a big future ahead and the reigning La Liga champions have important plans for him, as he could be a long-term solution in the final third if he can continue to develop and mature into a top player.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus had reportedly hoped that they could convince Barcelona to include Fati in talks over a swap deal for Pjanic amid ongoing doubts over Arthur heading in the opposite direction to Turin.

However, Mundo Deportivo how quickly reported in response that Barca have absolutely no intention of approving of an exit for their young star as he has been labelled untransferable by the club although it’s added that they would be open to discussing other players.

Time will tell if any of those alternative options appeal to Juventus to keep talks alive, but as far as any hopes that they might have had in prising Fati away, that seems to be a non-starter as far as Barcelona are concerned.

The focus for Quique Setien and his squad will be on finishing this season strongly as La Liga is set to restart next month, as they have the league title and the Champions League still in their sights.

In order to have the best possible chance of being successful, he’ll hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, but with Sport noting that Fati has been absent from training in the last few days, the youngster seemingly has more immediate concerns on his mind too as apposed to speculation over his future.

