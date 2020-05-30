According to Football Espana via Marca, Gary Medel has told Radio Continental that Chile teammate and current Barcelona star Arturo Vidal is ‘dying’ to play for Boca Juniors.

Medel, who currently plays for Bologna, starred for Boca Juniors before earning a move to history and establishing himself as a top defensive midfielder.

33-year-old Vidal has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, with the midfielder being tipped to return to Italy, as per Mundo Deportivo, Juventus hold an interest in the ace.

Here’s what Medel had to say on his compatriot:

“Arturo (Vidal) would like to play in Boca with me or without me. He loves Boca and follows him on social networks. He is the only one who follows Argentina and is dying to go,”

“Boca has a magnitude in Europe that you cannot imagine. The Italian knows Boca, not River.”

Medel also had his say on his own return to the Argentine powerhouses:

“I have a two-year contract and I hope to respect it. Although you already know how this is, at one point they love you and the other they hate you.”

“Everything changes. Riquelme (Juan Román the sports director of Boca). Once a week. He has proposed to return.

“When I went I was very young and I did not see the dimension of what Boca was. It would be a dream to return.”

More Stories / Latest News Crucial update on Arsenal ace eyeing exit as Euro giants make decision on swoop Journalist claims that Arsenal defensive target’s price tag is at least €15m Liverpool transfer news: Klopp has spoken to top target ‘many times’ amid huge boost, Reds warned over world-class ace

Vidal has made most of his appearances this season coming off the bench (18 of 31), it seems as though the Blaugrana are moving towards establishing the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo as long-term pillars within their midfield.

Should Vidal consider these factors and decide to leave the La Liga giants in the next transfer window?

As well as Vidal ‘dying’ to join Boca Juniors, there’s no doubt that the star would be treated like a marquee star by the Argentine outfit and a move would also bring him back to his homeland of South America.