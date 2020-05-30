Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a potential injury blow as Ansu Fati is said to have not trained with the rest of the group for a few days due to discomfort in his knee.

The 17-year-old has made a big impression this season having bagged five goals and an assist in 24 appearances for the Catalan giants in his breakout campaign.

While competition for places remains fierce, coach Quique Setien has shown faith in him since he arrived, although he has played a more limited role off the bench.

Nevertheless, with Barcelona still in the hunt for the La Liga title and the Champions League in the coming months, and with the league campaign set to resume next month, the last thing that Setien wants at this stage is any injury concerns to deny him having a fully-fit squad available.

Unfortunately for him, there is seemingly now possible concern over Fati as Sport note that while the squad returned to training on Friday after a day off, the youngster wasn’t involved and hasn’t featured in training ‘for a few days’ due to discomfort in his knee.

No further information is provided on the problem, and so it remains to be seen if it’s perhaps precautionary from the medical staff to avoid aggravating an issue after two months without proper training at the club’s facilities following the coronavirus lockdown.

Nevertheless, for it to prevent him from training for a few days would suggest that it could be a problem, while the starlet has already missed three games this season due to knee issues.

It’s unclear at this stage if it’s connected or not, but evidently Barcelona are looking to avoid any threat of the setback worsening and so it remains to be seen when Fati returns to training.

With Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann at his disposal and with Luis Suarez returning from his own injury setback, Setien will be confident in his attacking options, but ultimately he’ll hope Fati’s issue isn’t serious regardless.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Troy Deeney is getting abuse for refusing to play. He has since decided to resume training, following medical advice. READ MORE…

—