As Premier League teams gear up for ‘Project Restart,’ Jose Mourinho and Tottenham have been dealt a blow with one of their strikers set to miss the opening games.

At the time of writing, the north Londoners are seven points outside of the Champions League spots, which is an achievable target if Spurs have all of their squad fighting fit.

BBC Sport report, however, that Troy Parrott has had his appendix removed and so will start the remainder of the season later than his team-mates.

He had been involved with the small group training sessions, according to the outlet, and once recovered will most likely need a couple of extra weeks to get back up to somewhere approaching full fitness.

More Stories / Latest News 10 positive Covid-19 tests reported from eight Championship clubs What Florentino Perez is planning should delight all Real Madrid supporters ‘Absolutely important for the boys’ – Jurgen Klopp had a specific dream in mind when taking over at Liverpool

The 18-year-old has made an imprint on the senior squad this season, and with five subs being allowed until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, he would’ve surely given the Portuguese another attacking option if needed.