Chelsea ace on two-man transfer shortlist for Euro giants as they plot Plan B option

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly a Plan B option for Juventus if they are unable to prise Arthur away from Barcelona in a swap deal for Miralem Pjanic.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it’s expected that clubs will spend less and look for other ways to try and carry out transfer activity.

One of the most heavily touted methods is player exchange deals, to either work as straight swaps or to perhaps reduce the price-tag of a player and subsequently the cash involved.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus are still insisting on reaching a deal with Barcelona which would see Arthur and Pjanic swap places.

However, it’s added that the 23-year-old isn’t keen on the idea of leaving the Camp Nou and making the switch to the reigning Serie A champions, and that in turn could force the Turin giants to look elsewhere for a possible solution to bolster their midfield options.

It’s noted that two names are on their transfer radar, and they are Chelsea’s Jorginho and Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes, while it’s also noted that both those clubs are also said to have an interest in Pjanic.

With that in mind, there could be a real transfer scrap over certain players and one deal could open the door for others to follow, but time will tell which clubs are able to reach agreements to start that process.

Jorginho has played a key role for Frank Lampard this season, while Arthur could be a long-term solution for Barcelona in midfield.

In turn, it’s perhaps difficult to see Juventus landing either of those two, and so perhaps Paredes will emerge as the most likely option for them.

