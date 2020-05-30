Once the summer transfer window is finally open for business, Premier League clubs as well as their European counterparts are likely to be scouring the market for the best value swap or loan deals, and perhaps prioritising those over straight cash deals.

With finances at most clubs taking a huge hit because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s every reason to believe that this will be a quieter summer window than any that have gone before it.

One of the players potentially looking to change clubs is Juventus’ Fernando Bernadeschi, and Gazzetta dello Sport note that the player wants a move to the English top flight if nothing changes in terms of the amount of minutes he is playing under Maurizio Sarri.

Should that scenario play out, then Sarri’s former club, Chelsea, hold a distinct advantage over other interested parties, Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Daily Express.

That’s because Jorginho, who played under Sarri at Napoli before reuniting with him in west London, could be used as a makeweight in bringing Bernadeschi to England.

He also represents a more reasonably priced alternative to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Kai Havertz. Watch this space.