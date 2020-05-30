Chelsea are being tipped to approve of Emerson Palmieri’s exit at the right price as Juventus are stepping up their bid to land his signature.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2015 from Roma, but he has struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge, particularly this season under Frank Lampard.

Emerson has made 18 appearances in all competitions, as he has often found himself out of the equation with either Marcos Alonso or Cesar Azpilicueta getting the nod over him.

Furthermore, he didn’t feature in the last five consecutive Premier League games prior to the coronavirus lockdown, while he wasn’t even named in the squad for four of those fixtures.

In turn, that doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture of his future at Chelsea, and exit speculation continues to circulate.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the full digital version on Tuttosport, Chelsea are ready to approve of Emerson’s exit for the right price and are said to be ‘pushing for the farewell’ as per the latter report.

Meanwhile, Juventus are said to be pushing to secure a deal to take him to Turin, and so it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement over the Italian international who will no doubt have one eye on EURO 2021 and a possible spot in Roberto Mancini’s squad.

However, with no mention of a possible price-tag or any advanced talks between the clubs in question taking place, while Inter are also mentioned as being interested, it sounds as though any deal is still some way off and so time will tell how the situation plays out this summer when the respective seasons are concluded.

This isn’t the first time that Emerson has been paired with an exit though, with the Sun reporting last month how his departure could help pave the way for Chelsea to launch a £50m bid for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell to replace him.

