Chelsea transfer news: Sancho alternative identified, Blues sanction star’s exit, Pedro latest

Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to add new signings to his young squad.

The Blues could see several incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge as Lampard looks to make his mark in the summer transfer window.

Samuel Chukuwueze

According to a report in the Sun via Goal.com, Chelsea are looking at signing Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze if they are to miss out on Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are leading the race for Sancho’s signature and with Dortmund demanding £100m+ for the England international, the Blues are looking at other options like the Villareal winger.

The 21-year-old Chukwueze has scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 68 games for Villareal and is on Chelsea’s radar.

Emerson Palmieri

Elsewhere, Chelsea are to greenlight a move for full-back Emerson Palmieri to Juventus, according to Calciomercato, via the full digital version on Tuttosport.

The report states that Juventus want the 25-year-old left-back who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and the Blues could part with the full-back for the right price.

Pedro

Meanwhile, according to a report in Calciomercato, Juventus have set their sights on Chelsea stalwart Pedro.

The former Barcelona winger’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs out this June and the 32-year-old could be available on a free transfer if Chelsea don’t renew his contract.

Pedro has scored 43 goals and racked up 28 assists in 201 appearances for the Blues since his move from Barcelona in 2015 and could be on the move given that Chelsea have incomings such as Hakim Ziyech joining in the summer.