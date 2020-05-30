Crucial update on Arsenal ace eyeing exit as Euro giants make decision on swoop

Arsenal have reportedly been handed some good news as it’s suggested that Lucas Torreira is ‘no longer a priority’ for AC Milan amid ongoing speculation.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 and has since gone on to make 83 appearances for the club having established himself as a key figure for the side.

With his quality, experience and age in mind, it would arguably make sense for Arsenal to make him an important part of their long-term plans having added some steeliness and tenacity to the midfield, but rumours have circled over him and his future at the Emirates.

However, it appears as though there could be one less club interested in him, as Calciomercato report that the Uruguayan international is no longer considered a priority by Milan.

It’s added that he wants to leave in what is a concerning part of the report, but as of yet, there has been no agreement reached for him to seal a departure from north London and it would appear as though their interest is going to ease as a result as they perhaps consider alternative options.

Should Mikel Arteta and Arsenal want to keep him, that will come as a huge boost for them, but naturally there will be some ongoing concern if he is considering a move elsewhere as suggested by the report above.

As noted earlier this month, his agent has already noted that he plans to speak with Arsenal as Torreira would like a return to Italy, but if Milan are no longer an option, it could be a boost in the bid to keep him at the Emirates.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Troy Deeney is getting abuse for refusing to play. He has since decided to resume training, following medical advice. READ MORE…

—