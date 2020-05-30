Current manager fears interest in Man United target may increase when play restarts

We have to expect that big money transfers just won’t happen this summer, but at least clubs have had a few weeks to come to terms with that and to come up with a new strategy.

That means that they might start to look to the lower divisions or traditionally cheaper markets for signings, so interest in those games may increase.

Sky Sports reported on an interview with Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet, and it sounds like Jude Bellingham may attract even more interest when the Championship starts up again.

The report confirms that he expects the interest to ramp up in the Man United and Borussia Dortmund target, while they also look at the possible financial situation in the Championship going forward.

Traditionally Championship teams have been able to demand huge fees from the Premier League for domestic talent, but their own weakened financial position means they might be forced to cash in.

It sounds like Birmingham don’t have a lot of money so it’s hard to see them resisting a big offer if it comes in, but the report doesn’t state what his expected price tag will be at this point.

In some ways any added interest might be good for Birmingham as it could result in a bidding war that pushes his value up, but it looks likely that he will be on the move this summer.