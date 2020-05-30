Juventus are reportedly planning to swoop for Pedro in the event that he leaves Chelsea on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2015 and has gone on to score 43 goals and provide 28 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

While he has undoubtedly been a key figure and a useful part of the squad, as things stand, he’s set to leave Chelsea this summer on a free transfer.

It’s unclear when that will happen currently as while his deal expires at the end of June, the Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, and so it’s expected that an extension could be agreed upon which will keep him at Chelsea until the campaign is completed, as will be the case across the board for players in similar circumstances.

Nevertheless, he could have an intriguing option when the time comes to make a decision on his longer-term future, as Calciomercato report that Juventus are interested in the Spanish stalwart if he is available on a free and so a reunion with Maurizio Sarri could be on the cards ahead of next season.

It’s added that his contract demands will be manageable for the reigning Serie A champions and so they could now rival Roma for his signature while it’s not ruled out that he could perhaps feature in a swap deal agreement between the two clubs.

For Frank Lampard, it might be a case of finding long-term solutions and continuing to stamp his mark on the Chelsea squad and so Pedro’s exit may help with that, with Hakim Ziyech already set to arrive this summer.

That said, if spending is limited this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could be argued that keeping a versatile and experienced player like Pedro could be a smart move, and so time will tell how the situation plays out. If he does leave on a free, Juve will seemingly be ready to make their move.

