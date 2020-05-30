According to Saturday’s edition of Italian newspaper Tuttosport via MilanNews, last summer during talks between AC Milan and Real Madrid chiefs, the potential transfer of Martin Odegaard was discussed.

Tuttosport claim that the Italian giants have now reignited their interest in the Norwegian starlet in recent weeks, this isn’t surprising given the 21-year-old’s fine form for loan club Real Sociedad.

Odegaard has flourished as the focal point of the La Liga outfit’s attack, the ace has scored seven goals and chipped in with eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

It’s reported that Sociedad have the option to extend the starlet’s loan, but if Odegaard returns to Los Blancos, the Rossoneri could make a swoop for the ace.

It’s claimed that Odegaard is valued at around €40m but Milan could make a loan offer for the ace which includes the option to buy.

After years of mediocrity and now perhaps some financial restrictions imposed on Milan, the San Siro outfit may need to focus on the signings of talents like Odegaard to take the club back to the top level.

Odegaard is one of the most talented central attacking midfielders in Europe, the Norway international looks to be really coming into his own after years of being loaned out by Los Blancos.