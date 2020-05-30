Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has said that the club ‘don’t need’ Barcelona’s Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho has failed to impress in Spain or hit the heights he set at Liverpool since his £142m move to Barcelona in 2018 and spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich.

However, the Brazilian ace has found himself surplus to requirements at Barcelona in recent times and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League after Bayern decided to pass on signing the midfielder.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with moves for Coutinho in this summer’s transfer window.

However, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons that United could do without Coutinho’s services this summer.

Speaking about Coutinho, as cited in the Mirror, Berbatov said:



“There have been a lot of Premier League clubs linked with him, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and even Manchester United, but sometimes the obvious choice isn’t always the correct one,”

“Everyone thought he would do great when he moved to Barcelona but it didn’t work out, sometimes you need to step back to go forwards.”

“He will go to a good team there is no question about that, but he needs the trust of a manager to believe in him and make him the main man so that he can play calm and be free to do what he does.”

“Other people will see him linked with a move to United and they will point out his connections with Liverpool and how he would never be forgiven if he switched to Old Trafford, but honestly, United don’t need him right now.

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don’t think there would be any point in United signing him.”

“Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

While it’s certain that United are stacked heavily in midfield, Berbatov has reiterated that the Red Devils shouldn’t be pursuing Coutinho despite the player’s quality.

It seems as though the Brazil international’s next club won’t be Old Trafford despite the rumours doing the rounds.

It remains to be seen which club are actually leading the race for the attacking midfielder’s signature.