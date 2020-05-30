Speculation linking Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has seemingly been dismissed as it’s reported he has no interest in leaving to join Inter.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Camp Nou from Sevilla in 2018, and has since gone on to make 74 appearances for the club having established himself as a key figure in the side.

Aside from Gerard Pique, who turns 34 next year, the Frenchman has been the most consistent option in defence with Jean-Clair Todibo moving on in January while Samuel Umtiti has continued to struggle with injury problems.

With a lack of quality and depth beyond those options in central defence, it would seem like a questionable move for Barcelona to even consider any exits in that department, but it doesn’t seem as though Lenglet’s future is in doubt.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he has dismissed the idea of moving to Inter as he has no desire to leave the Catalan giants, while it’s also noted that Barcelona appear to have no intention of approving of an exit either given his reliability and low wage as he remains a key part of their plans it seems.

As per ESPN earlier this week, it had been suggested that the reigning La Liga champions were perhaps under pressure to sell players in order to raise around €70m in order to balance the books.

Lenglet seemingly has a market with Inter specifically mentioned as an interested party by Mundo Deportivo, and so he would arguably be a possible solution. However, it seems as though there are no plans for him to move on.

Umtiti has enjoyed a bigger role since coach Quique Setien was appointed, but once again currently sidelined by an injury, Lenglet’s importance remains high.

