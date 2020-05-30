“He has to go now” – Arsenal legend backs Gunners’ stance on star’s contract

Arsenal club legend Martin Keown has backed the club in their stance on Gunners ace defender David Luiz, according to a report in the Express.

According to recent reports, the Gunners could part ways with Brazilian defender David Luiz this summer and the centre-back himself has been talking about a potential move to Benfica.

However, at the moment Luiz remains at the Emirates and now Gunners legend Martin Keown has spoken out about the club’s stance on the defender.

Speaking about David Luiz’s situation at Arsenal, as cited in the Express, Keown said:

“David Luiz concerns me because if you’re going to pay £8m for him and pay £5m wages and he’s only going to be there for one season, I’m not sure about the wisdom of that,”

“Is he a proper defender? Can he really play in a back four? His best football, of course, was when he was in a back three at Chelsea when they won the Premier League [in 2016/17].”

“I think it’s the most crucial area which [Arteta] has to get right.”

“[Rob] Holding’s been injured, it’s hard to judge him, probably deserves another opportunity.”

“I believe Sokratis could be a useful defender, not somebody that I would want to get rid of, but I can understand the uncertainty of giving David Luiz a new deal because the money will dictate and of course that might be as a result of this virus. But is he good enough or not?”

“Do they now start to be really harsh and make those key decisions? Is David Luiz the answer going forward? If he’s not then he has to go now.”

The 33-year-old Brazilian defender Luiz has been an important starter for Arsenal since his switch from Chelsea last season, however, it seems as though the former Blues defender is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for next season judging by the news coming out of the club regarding the player.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Arsenal’s William Saliba, who the club bought last summer before sending him on a season-long loan to Saint Etienne, will join up with the Arsenal squad this summer and the youngster could be thrown right into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.