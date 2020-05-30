Although he’s long since departed Man United, former striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has spoken about the decision that he believes has brought about the Red Devils’ recent decline.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club back in 2013, United appear to have been on a slippery slope which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only now just about getting to grips with.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all tried and failed to a large degree to replicate Sir Alex’s achievements, but it’s the appointment of Moyes that the ‘Little Pea’ says is something that’s still haunting the club to this day.

“To be honest, I’m always going to be a red. We didn’t ever have anything personal – Moyes and myself – but it was a mistake that they took him. It was a mistake,” he said on Rio Ferdinand’s Locker Room show.

“It was the first mistake but it’s still haunting them now. Not because of him, he was not a bad manager, but they thought they were going to take the replacement of the boss, of Sir Alex, so quick. It’s impossible.

“Not even now, even with Guardiola, Mourinho and Klopp, they are not on the same level as the boss even now. They are on the way of trying to get there, to be those kind of managers and they could get there.

“They brought in David Moyes and I’m not going to question whether he was a good coach, a bad coach but I don’t understand how it is possible – what’s the word, not humble – but to be at least half of what you are succeeding. He was the greatest of all time.”

With 11 games left of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, the Red Devils still have everything to play for, and this could end up being a great season for them if they’re able to qualify for the Champions League for example.

More Stories / Latest News Blow for Jose Mourinho as Tottenham striker will miss Premier League restart 10 positive Covid-19 tests reported from eight Championship clubs What Florentino Perez is planning should delight all Real Madrid supporters

That, in turn, potentially opens up the opportunity to sign a higher caliber of player for next season.

Taking the view that success breeds success, a decent transfer window for the Old Trafford outfit could then see United go from strength to strength during the 2020/21 season, and will mean Moyes will be just a distant memory.