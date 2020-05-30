Liverpool gave Steven Gerrard this surprise on his 40th birthday

Former Liverpool captain and club legend, Steven Gerrard, celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday, and the club of his life had a surprise lined up for him.

Though Gerrard is currently Rangers manager, he is clearly held in the highest regard by the Anfield outfit, and according to the Daily Star, the first team stopped their training session on Saturday to burst into song.

Jurgen Klopp led the squad, which included captain, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum in an impromptu ‘Happy Birthday’ singalong, which is sure to have been appreciated by Gerrard, who the outlet suggest was likely to be watching on at home.

It’s precisely this type of camaraderie which seems to shine through from Liverpool at the moment.

Pied Piper, Klopp, sets the tone with his boundless enthusiasm, energy and humanity, and the squad, despite being as competitive as any other, are willing participants whenever the manager gives them the cue to let their hair down.

A mix which is clearly working, the Reds should shortly celebrate their first English top-flight title in 30 years, and Gerrard will undoubtedly be celebrating with them.