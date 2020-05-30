Once the Premier League gets back underway again, attention will soon turn to which players clubs can acquire ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Liverpool, expected to be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years shortly after the resumption of proceedings, may still be looking for those special individuals who can improve upon or at least complement what they already have in situ.

To that end, Jurgen Klopp could be about to take a punt on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star, the French World Cup winner has emerged as a suitable alternative to Timo Werner because he’s likely to be available for as little as £40m, despite costing the Catalans £94m just three years ago.

Werner’s price, apparently, remains above the £50m mark, and with every team likely to have to tighten their belts this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, that extra £10m+ could make all the difference.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s still haunting them now’ – Javier Hernandez slates Man United for making this mistake Blow for Jose Mourinho as Tottenham striker will miss Premier League restart 10 positive Covid-19 tests reported from eight Championship clubs

When he’s on song and fully fit, Dembele is a handful and truly world class, however, a poor attitude and consistent injuries appear to have led to Barca wanting to cut their losses.