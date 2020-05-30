Liverpool transfer news: Klopp has spoken to top target ‘many times’ amid huge boost, Reds warned over world-class ace

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, while they’ve been warned not to pursue PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Merseyside giants are all set to wrap up the Premier League title next month as the season looks set to restart, and they look to be in a strong position to enjoy a sustained period of success moving forward.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled a world-class squad with quality and depth across the board, but ultimately he’ll likely want to continue to improve and evolve where possible to ensure that they don’t get caught standing still while their rivals get better and try to close the gap.

According to respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, Werner has told Klopp that he’ll wait for the Merseyside giants, with the Daily Star added that he is willing to snub interest from the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea as he prioritises a switch to Anfield.

Official talks haven’t been held yet, but the German international is prioritising the Reds and will only listen to other offers if Liverpool give up their pursuit, while it’s added that Klopp has spoken to him ‘many times’.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss has also been warned by former Reds star Jason McAteer that Mbappe wouldn’t be a good addition to his squad despite being one of the top players in Europe already and with a huge future ahead of him still.

“The Mbappe one for me doesn’t sit quite right – a superstar in his own right, [but] not the right time to come to Liverpool,” he told Goal.com. “[I’m] not sure he’s Jurgen’s kind of player. At the minute, just not for me.

“I’d rather see Werner or Sancho. We could see him [Mbappe] at Liverpool because he fits for different reasons, but for football, I just don’t know that he fits at this current time.”

Time will tell who Liverpool have better luck in landing, but either star would improve their already potent attack and make them an even more dangerous outfit as they look to continue to add more major trophies to their collection in the coming years.

