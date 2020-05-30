Arsenal could reportedly come under pressure to make a decision on Alexandre Lacazette’s future this summer as he’s being lined up by Inter.

Although the French international has struggled to hit top form on a consistent basis since joining the Gunners from Lyon in 2017, he has made an important contribution with 45 goals and 21 assists in 114 appearances.

Now 29, not only will Arsenal be hoping for more from him given his quality in the final third, but Lacazette himself may start questioning his future as he’ll undoubtedly be eager to feature in the Champions League and challenge for major trophies as he heads towards turning 30 next year.

Things have certainly improved under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates since he took charge in December, but it seems as though the Arsenal boss could have a concern ahead.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via L’Equipe, Arsenal could face interest from Inter in their French forward as the Serie A giants may be in the market for a replacement for Lautaro Martinez as he continues to be heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

If such a move did materialise, Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte will need to fill that void and find a new partner for Romelu Lukaku in the final third, and the report above suggests that Lacazette may well be the priority target after a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner was ruled out by sporting director Piero Ausilio.

While it could be argued that Arsenal would take losing Lacazette if it meant they could put their resources and efforts into keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club, it would still be a blow in itself if they lost him as he’s a key source of goals for the side.

Nevertheless, if Lautaro moves, it could spark off a chain reaction and time will tell if Arsenal are ready to green light an exit for their striker which in turn could perhaps finance some of their own moves this summer to allow Arteta to put his stamp on the squad and bring in players who better suit his ideas and strategy moving forward.

