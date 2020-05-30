Manchester United are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on signing new players in this summer.

The Old Trafford outfit have been linked with a number of players over the last two months as Solskjaer looks to make his mark in the transfer market.

Federico Bernardeschi

According to the Sun via Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has his sights set on the Premier League as he bids to move away from Turin this summer.

United have been touted as a potential destination for the 26-year-old who wants to leave Turin in search of regular first-team football, according to the report.

Paul Pogba

Meanwhile, according to Calciomercato, Juventus could offer wantaway French midfielder Adrien Rabiot as part of a cash plus player exchange deal that could see Paul Pogba join the Old Lady.

Pogba has been continually linked with a move away from United this summer and it remains to be seen as to whether the potential swap deal takes place.

Alexis Sanchez

Elsewhere, the Red Devils could have the opportunity to offload Chilean flop, Alexis Sanchez at the end of the season.

Sanchez has failed to impress at United since his big-money move from Arsenal and has spent the season on loan at Inter Milan.

Ausilio – Inter sport director – to @SkySport: “Alexis Sanchez will stay until the end of the season. Then we’ll decide about his future with Manchester United. Now he’ll have the opportunity to show his skill. Ashley Young? He’ll stay here for sure”. ? #transfers #MUFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2020

However, his future at Old Trafford remains in doubt once his loan expires and there are suggestions that Inter could be open to signing him permanently or taking him on loan for another season.