Man Utd unreceptive to inclusion of €30m-rated Juventus ace in swap deal offer for star man

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Adrien Rabiot in a player exchange offer to land Paul Pogba, but Man Utd haven’t been left convinced by such a bid.

The 27-year-old has endured a frustrating season this year as he has been limited to just eight appearances for the Red Devils due to injury. However, with the Premier League campaign set to restart next month, the World Cup-winning French international will hope to play an important role in its conclusion.

Pogba has struggled to hit the heights that he enjoyed for the Bianconeri though both individually and collectively, having made 178 appearances in his four years with Juve while winning four Serie A titles and four domestic trophies and having emerged as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

Speculation has been rife over his future at Old Trafford for months, while the Sun continue to report on a potential exit even now.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on a reunion with Pogba and are willing to offer Rabiot in a player swap deal with the Frenchman valued at €30m by the reigning Serie A champions.

That would suggest that they would then add a cash payment too on top of the player exchange, with that package perhaps giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an immediate replacement for Pogba in his midfield as well as funds to target more reinforcements ahead of next season.

However, it’s added in the report above that Rabiot’s salary is likely to be a key issue as he earns €7m-a-year, while there is a suggestion that they don’t agree on his valuation either. In turn, it’s noted that there is still a gap between the two clubs on an agreement and that Rabiot is unlikely to bring them closer to reaching a deal.

Time will tell if Juve can put together a more appealing package if they are adamant about signing Pogba, although it has to be said that Man Utd, Solskjaer and the club’s fans will surely want to see their prized asset in action after his injury playing alongside Bruno Fernandes and in the strongest XI first before making any decision on his future and a possible exit.

His current contract does expire in 2021 though, and while Man Utd have an option to extend it for a further 12 months, time will tell if he’s willing to commit his long-term future.

—

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets corona’.” – Troy Deeney is getting abuse for refusing to play. He has since decided to resume training, following medical advice. READ MORE…

—