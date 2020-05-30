Odion Ighalo’s Man United loan to expire on Sunday unless extension’s agreed

According to the Sun via BBC Sport, Odion Ighalo’s loan with Manchester United is set to expire tomorrow (Sunday) unless the Red Devils can agree a late extension with Shanghai Shenhua.

The Sun report that the 30-year-old has already plead with Shanghai to allow him to remain with his boyhood club until whenever the season finishes.

As of now it’s added that the Chinese Super League outfit would only allow the Nigerian to stay at Old Trafford if the striker agrees a new contract which will see him earn £400,000-a-week until 2022.

The Sun add that Ighalo was at United’s Carrington training ground on Friday, the former Watford star has been phenomenal since joining the Red Devils in January.

Talks continuing between @ManUtd, Shanghai and Ighalo. Loan expires on Sunday. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 29, 2020

The ace has helped ease the impact of Marcus Rashford being injured by bagging four goals and an assist from just three starts.

In total, Ighalo has made 8 appearances for the Red Devils, he’s also shown his talents and the necessary different dimension he brings to Man United’s attack with his outings off the bench.

As I’ve expressed before this is an unfortunate situation for both clubs, Shanghai would have course want their marquee season back in time for when the new season starts in July.

On the other hand, it’s not surprising to see that the humble Ighalo has plead with the club to let him stay with his boyhood outfit until the season ends.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would be dealt a massive blow if Ighalo can’t stay, the ace was brought in to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford and also to bring something different to the side’s attack.