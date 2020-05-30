In a departure from his football exploits, Kylian Mbappe has taken to social media to demand justice for George Floyd, the black American who lost his life at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The wave of violence that has descended upon the United States has seen shops in many cities looted, and police stations vandalised, with tensions running high amongst the black community.

After Schalke’s Weston McKennie wore a justice for George Floyd armband vs Bremen in Saturday afternoon’s Bundesliga fixture, Paris Saint-Germain striker, Mbappe, posted his own personal message on Twitter.

A talking head emoji as well as a closed fist emoji were placed before the hashtag #JusticeForGeorge.

Having been liked over 300,000 times the message clearly resonated with many, and whilst there’s a cogent argument that footballers should stay out of commenting on such matters, the depth of feeling surrounding this particular incident has got under the skin of many.

Former Arsenal and England legend, Ian Wright, was another to express exasperation.

I’m tired. We tired. The comments, the replies, every day explaining ourselves. That video. Just drained. Maybe time for a bit of break.???? everyone. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 29, 2020

As the situation continues to play out, it remains to be seen if any other sports people make a similar stand.