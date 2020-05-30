Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie made a powerful statement by sporting a ‘Justice for George’ armband in his side’s Bundesliga clash against Werder Bremen this afternoon.
George Floyd was killed on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the 46-year-old’s neck, BBC News report that the said officer had his knee against Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, shockingly almost three minutes of this was after Floyd became unresponsive.
As per the BBC, Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the incident has sparked mass protests across the United States.
Take a look at the classy gesture below:
@s04_en midfielder Weston McKennie @WMckennie wears an arm band in support of the late #GeorgeFloyd during a #Bundesliga match against @werderbremen_en #BundesligaIsBack #MinnesotaProtests #USMNT pic.twitter.com/EAB6OVXVSQ
— Sulaiman Folarin (@sulaiman4real) May 30, 2020
Weston McKennie with a "Justice for George" armband pic.twitter.com/qAXlAXJHF1
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) May 30, 2020
McKennie is one of the United States’ biggest young talents, the ace has already won 19 senior caps to date, the 21-year-old’s powerful gesture this afternoon is extremely honourable.
Stephen Jackson, a former NBA champion, has led the battle to ensure justice for his ‘twin’ Floyd, Jackson revealed to TODAY that his lifelong friend moved to Minnesota to change his life.