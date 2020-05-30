News that the Premier League can return to action from June 17 should mean that the remaining 92 fixtures are completed by the end of July.

However, the knock-on effect is that the summer transfer window could open later than normal and, to that end, according to the Daily Telegraph and cited by the Daily Mirror, the Premier League clubs have discussed having it stay open until October.

Given that the coronavirus pandemic will surely have hit club finances hard, gone will be the days of multi-million pound galactico-type signings too.

A much more quiet window is to be expected although, having said that, loan deals could take centre stage.

With swap deals also arguably becoming an important facet of the close season for many clubs, there may well still be a number of transfers to be done.

Instead of having the usual May-August window, an August-October one is proposed by some Premier League clubs say the Daily Telegraph cited by the Daily Mirror.

On the face of it, it seems to be a sensible suggestion, but it remains to be seen if the powers that be will agree to it.