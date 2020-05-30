Real Madrid stars paired with potential exit as quartet on AC Milan transfer radar

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring a number of Real Madrid players who could be offloaded this summer with four names paired with a possible exit.

With the La Liga and Serie A campaigns set to restart next month, both clubs will undoubtedly have more immediate concerns as they look to achieve their respective objectives before the season concludes.

However, they will also perhaps be considering ways in which they can improve their squads too, and for Real Madrid that might start with a string of exits in order to not only trim the squad and make space for new arrivals, but also to raise additional funds to go towards targets.

As reported by MilanNews, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that the Rossoneri have set their sights on Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard, while Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao could also be of interest too.

While Odegaard is currently impressing out on loan, Jovic’s has endured a difficult first year at the Bernabeu with just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

Vazquez has been limited to just 18 games, while it’s been even more of a struggle for Militao who has featured just 13 times so far this season in a frustration debut campaign with the Spanish giants.

With great quality and depth available to Zinedine Zidane in those specific areas of the squad, it’s no surprise if he’ll have to approve of exits this summer, and time will tell if any secure moves to Milan.

Whether it’s a lack of firepower in the final third which has seen them manage to score just 28 goals in 26 league games so far this season, or the ongoing search for a long-term partner for captain Alessio Romagnoli in the heart of the defence and a lack of quality and depth in midfield, all four possible moves would make sense for the Italian giants.

That said, raiding Real Madrid for players that perhaps don’t fit into their plans and are surplus to requirement arguably isn’t the most inspirational of transfer strategies, but if it works for Milan, they could step up their interest.

