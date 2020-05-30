According to the Sun via Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Bernardeschi has his eye on a move to the Premier League should he leave Juventus this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in the ace, who was endured a difficult season with the Turin outfit.

It’s suggested that Bernardeschi is keen on getting more playing time under his belt after experiencing a lesser role under Maurizio Sarri, the ace could find minutes even harder to come by next season as starlet Dejan Kulusevski will join the ‘Old Lady’ this summer.

It’s added that 26-year-old Bernardeschi wants regular first-team football as he wants to ensure that he makes Italy’s squad for next summer’s delayed European Championships.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also add that the attacker is ready to test himself abroad for the first time in his career.

La Gazzetta dello Sport add that interest from Chelsea and Man United could be particularly intriguing, as Juventus could be involved with either club in potential swap deals to land the likes of Paul Pogba, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri.

Bernardeschi will be hoping that he can play a more prominent role once Italian football resumes after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ace has only registered one goal and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, Bernardeschi has also only started in half of these outings.

The Italy international’s natural position is as a winger but he’s been primarily deployed in a central attacking midfield role this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in particular need of reinforcements in the wide areas, the Red Devils have less option here now that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are used as centre-forwards.