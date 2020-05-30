Three key reasons why Barcelona star has no desire to leave amid exit rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been linked with a departure in recent weeks, but there are reportedly three crucial reasons why he has no intention of leaving.

The 23-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Gremio in 2018, and has since gone on to make 67 appearances for the club while chipping in with four goals and six assists.

With stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic not getting any younger, the Brazilian international was arguably brought in alongside Frenkie de Jong to form the long-term plan in midfield for the reigning La Liga champions.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, he has been heavily linked as being offered in a player exchange deal with Juventus for Miralem Pjanic, but he has maintained throughout that he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

It’s added that there are three main reasons as to why he is adamant about sticking it out at Barcelona. Firstly, he feels as though the style of football at the club is perfect for him and is motivated to avoid an exit before making his spell a success, while another reason is that both he and his family are now well settled in the city.

Further, it’s noted that leaving would be seen as a step back in his career even if another Euro giant like Juventus would be a big move, while Arthur is said to also see Spanish football as a better fit for him than Serie A.

It’s notable that money is not touted as a reason and that’s refreshing to see. The report above would suggest that it is purely down to footballing reasons, while the pleasure of playing alongside greats of the game including Lionel Messi perhaps has something to do with it as well as it gives him a great opportunity to win major trophies in the coming years.

Time will tell if Barcelona grant his wish to stay and take him off the table when it comes to negotiations for their own targets, but it seems as though there are some fair and commendable reasons as to why Arthur is so keen to remain where he is.

