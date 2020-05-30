Video: Arsenal new signing George Lewis showcases silky dribbling and electric pace in highlights package

Some Arsenal fans may get excited after seeing a glimpse of their first summer signing – George Lewis, in action.

According to Norwegian outlet VG, Fram Larvik’s sporting director, Jostein Jensen, confirmed that the Gunners have signed the 19-year-old winger.

Lewis was thrust into the media’s spotlight after the news that he impressed whilst on trial with the north London outfit, VG even report that the talent trained with the first-team for the final days of his trial.

A highlights clip has now emerged of the Rwanda-born ace in action during his time with Tromsdalen’s second team, the video focuses on the ace’s performance against Floya’s reserves.

Lewis displays his lightning-fast pace on several occasions in the clip, whilst also dazzling with his fine dribbling.

In one instance, the ace – who is also eligible to represent Norway international, bursts out of trouble despite being surrounded by three players.

Take a look at the compilation of some of the talent’s best bits below:

Welcome to Arsenal, George Lewis. He seems like a promising talent with pace and good dribbling skills. Definitely one for the future. pic.twitter.com/M48bERu9yY — San™ (@VintageArsanal) May 29, 2020

Arsenal appear to have bagged themselves a potential gem, fans will be hoping that the ace can display this kind of talent in the youth ranks after impressing in Norway’s lower tiers.