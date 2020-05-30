Video: Hertha Berlin say Dilrosun’s fine effort is better than Mesut Ozil’s for Arsenal vs Ludogorets

In the 22nd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga encounter between Hertha Berlin and Augsburg, Javairo Dilrosun showcased his ice-cold composure to give Hertha the lead.

The 21-year-old Dutch starlet chipped the ball over a rushing defender’s leg before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Hertha have since taken to Twitter to claim that the former Man City academy star’s strike is better than Mesut Ozil’s jaw-dropping solo effort against Ludogorets in the Champions League back in 2016.

Take a look at Dilrosun’s effort below:

Dilrosun vs Augsburg > Özil vs Ludogorets We don't make the rules ???? https://t.co/KECVtFe3Or — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 30, 2020

Here’s Ozil’s superb strike from 2016:

On this day in 2016. Mesut Ozil with a fancy finish against Ludogorets… (via @UEFAcom_de) pic.twitter.com/4KAAAPNcN2 — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) November 1, 2019

It’s quite surprising to see Hertha comparing the two as they’re really not that similar, Ozil’s chip leading to his goal was over a goalkeeper from some way out – Dilrosun’s was a deft dink over a rushing defender in the penalty area.

Without taking away from Dilrosun’s superb strike, some could even argue that his dink was less spectacular as it appeared to deflect off his own knee before dropping to his feet.