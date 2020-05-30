Video: Marcus Rashford’s amazing pass during Man Utd training session outwits teammates

Man Utd are back training and gearing up for the Premier League season restart, and they look like they’ll be handed a major boost when they return to the pitch.

Talisman Marcus Rashford has been sidelined since January due to a back injury, and that would undoubtedly have been a huge blow for them given the 22-year-old had bagged 19 goals and six assists in 31 appearances prior to that.

However, having continued his recovery during the coronavirus lockdown without having to miss any further games, the England international looks like he’s edging back towards full fitness.

As seen in the video below, he even had everyone purring over a superb pass he pulled off in training, as he managed to find the smallest of gaps between a number of his teammates with a cheeky flick off the back of his heel.

Angel Gomes and Bruno Fernandes were among those just watching on, as it sliced through the middle of the pack and found a player on Rashford’s side. Man Utd fans will undoubtedly be itching to see him back on the pitch next month leading their charge as he looks sharp and ready to go…

This pass from Marcus Rashford in training ? pic.twitter.com/CtoxRFhUSM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2020

