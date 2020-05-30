With Real Madrid having ceded the lead in La Liga to Barcelona just prior to lockdown, and having lost the first leg of their Champions League tie to Manchester City, there doesn’t seem to be an awful lot for followers of the club to be excited about.

However, with 11 games left of the domestic season, Los Blancos are only two points behind the Catalans, which is an easily surmountable gap at this stage of the campaign.

Furthermore, Zinedine Zidane’s side are more than capable of turning around the European deficit at the Etihad Stadium, particularly as they should have all of their injured players back by then.

In any event, a thawing of relations between Florentino Perez and captain, Sergio Ramos, can only bode well for the club.

According to MARCA and cited by Sport, the Real president called Ramos on the anniversary of their La Decima win earlier this month, to express his thanks for the captain having taken the lead in reducing his salary in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A relationship which could be said to be business like at best has meant that sometimes the pair haven’t seen eye to eye, but Sport note that the president’s gesture was well received and reciprocated.

What this also means is that discussions on Ramos’ impending new deal – his current one ends in 2021 – should be much plainer sailing than they otherwise would’ve been, Sport suggesting that Perez will reward the centre-back, a symbol of the club, with a final deal with them before he retires from playing.

That news is something that will surely delight anyone with a fondness for Los Blancos.