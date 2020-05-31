There always seems to be two ways that a veteran player can go when it comes to money at the end of their career, and it will be interesting to see what David Luiz decides.

They can opt to move to a league like MLS or in the Middle-East where they could earn one big final pay packet, but they will probably fall off the radar by doing that.

The alternative is to take less money and move to a former club where they made their name, but that also carries it’s own risks.

Hopefully it goes well and the fans get to see some final great years, but you can also ruin your legacy with some poor performances.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with the Arsenal defender who seems destined to leave the Emirates this Summer, and it sounds like a potential return to Benfica could be on the cards.

The report even confirms that he’s held talks with Benfica about a move, but he would need to take a pay cut of around £38k per week to make it happen.

The report goes on to say that Luiz has spoken in the past about how much he wants to end his career at the Portuguese club, so we may find out just how much he wants to go back.