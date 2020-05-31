There are a few things that separate the good managers from the average ones, but finding a style that suits your players can make a huge difference.

Every fan will know what it’s like to have a manager who has a system that just doesn’t suit the playing personnel, and it’s tough to watch.

It’s expected that Mikel Arteta will make some serious changes to the Arsenal squad during his tenure, but this signing would indicate a tactical shift.

According to the Daily Star, both Arsenal and Juventus have been given the chance to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik in a cut price deal, with the Italian side struggling to agree a new contract.

They go on to say that Napoli were previously looking for a fee of around £45m, but they would now be willing to accept less.

The Polish striker is very different to Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, so it would be interesting to see how it worked out.

While the current strikers like to get in behind the defence, Milik prefers to play with his back to goal – he brings others into the game and possesses a more serious aerial threat.

He’s probably more mobile than Olivier Giroud was during his time at The Emirates, but that could be a fair comparison to make.

The report actually indicates that he would arrive as a direct replacement for Aubameyang if he went, and it sounds like Milik is fond of Arsenal after working with Dennis Bergkamp during his time at Ajax.

There’s nothing to suggest a deal is close at this point, but it does suggest that Arteta is open to changing things up in a tactical sense.